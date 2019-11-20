Win a cocktail masterclass for two

Win a cocktail masterclass for two. Archant

Cocktail fans can win a free masterclass in Weston-super-Mare with an award-winning mixologist.

Lloyd Brown, of Grey Bear Bar Company, will talk through the elements of each cocktail while guests sample two drinks, three mini tasters and canapes.

Participants will be able to make their own cocktails.

The masterclass is taking place at The Florentine, in the Winter Gardens, on December 6 at 7.30pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Winter Gardens to give readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the event.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Usual Archant rules apply.

Competition entry