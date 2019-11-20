Advanced search

Win a cocktail masterclass for two

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 November 2019

Win a cocktail masterclass for two.

Win a cocktail masterclass for two.

Archant

Cocktail fans can win a free masterclass in Weston-super-Mare with an award-winning mixologist.

Lloyd Brown, of Grey Bear Bar Company, will talk through the elements of each cocktail while guests sample two drinks, three mini tasters and canapes.

Participants will be able to make their own cocktails.

The masterclass is taking place at The Florentine, in the Winter Gardens, on December 6 at 7.30pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Winter Gardens to give readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the event.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Usual Archant rules apply.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What is the name of the mixologist?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Small music charity wins prestigious award

(click on image for larger view)Churchill Music charity concert with Jacqui Dankworth and Ursula Dornton with Jan Murray.

Kids’ book which tackles ocean plastic crisis launches at Weston Waterstones

Author of Seb and Polly Planet Michelle Cassar at Westons Waterstones.Picture: Sally Low

‘Must GP patients die to get cash?’ - central Weston surgery struggling to cope with more patients

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Body found in house fire

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

WIN: Tickets to Instant Wit! at Weston’s Tropicana

Instant Wit! will be performed at the Tropicana.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists