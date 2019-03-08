Win tickets to a cocktail masterclass

Guests will get the chance to make their own cocktails on the night. santypan

Cocktail fans can find out how to mix their perfect tipple at a masterclass with Weston's Lasseter's.

Award-winning mixologist Lloyd Brown, from Grey Bear Bar Company, is running the session on September 28 at 7.30pm.

Guests will get the chance to make their own cocktails and enjoy some free samples and canapés.

Tickets, priced £25, can be booked at www.ticketsource.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Lasseter's to give readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the evening.

To be in with a chance of winning, anwer the following question:

