Win tickets to the NEAT Gin afternoon tea with Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt will be talking about his NEAT Gin brand at Double Tree by Hilton Cadbury House Hotel in Congresbury. Archant

One of the UK’s best-known soap stars is visiting Double Tree by Hilton Cadbury House in Congresbury to talk about his own brand of gin.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in EastEnders, is making a one-off visit to the four-star hotel in Frost Hill on April 13 at 2pm.

During an afternoon tea, Adam will talk about the NEAT Gin brand which he and his wife Beverley have developed.

Guests will be served a number of drinks, made with the soap star’s tipple.

Adam said: “Our story is quite a simple one. We just wanted to make gin.

“Beverley and I found a 15th century recipe and used that as our starting point. There was a list of botanicals but no quantities and was like a jigsaw without a picture.

“We tried different combinations, constantly tasting and testing until the eleven botanicals became eight.”

Cadbury House has teamed up with the Mercury to give readers a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question.

