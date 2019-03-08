Advanced search

Latest The New European

PREVIEW: eat:Burnham returns this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:53 25 October 2019

Mark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

The streets of Burnham will be packed with food vendors as a festival returns this weekend.

Producers from across the West Country will be serving up appetising grub and thirst-quenching drinks on Saturday during eat:Burnham food festival.

More than 100 vendors will be lined up in Princess Street, Victoria Street, College Street and the High Street from Cross Street to Chapel Street.

There will also be indoor markets at the Baptist and Methodist churches, plus the Princess Theatre.

Festival organiser Sarah Milner Simmonds said: "We are proud of the festivals we have created and we have attracted some excellent food and drink producers and we hope that visitors will be interested in the stories behind the produce.

"Burnham is our hometown with an incredible range of award-winning independent stores.

"We hope that visitors to the festival will explore Burnham and become new regular visitors."

Saturday's festival will run from 10m-4pm and town centre roads will be closed at 6.30am for 12 hours.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tindle: Weston to stick together in FA Trophy tie at AFC Totton

Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town.

Police appeal for witnesses to late-night M5 crash

Police are apeealing for witnesses toa late night crash which ahappened between J21 and J22 of the M5. Picture: Google

Five things to do in Weston this weekend: Ice rink to open for winter at Tropicana

Icescape @ The Tropicana re-opens. Staff glad to be back on the ice. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council amends £5.3m plans to make major changes to roads in Weston town centre

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Chew Valley bite the dust as Hornets make it three wins in a row to climb to fourth

Hornets 1st XV vs Chew Valley.Try for Hornets by Andy Weller. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists