PREVIEW: eat:Burnham returns this weekend

The streets of Burnham will be packed with food vendors as a festival returns this weekend.

Producers from across the West Country will be serving up appetising grub and thirst-quenching drinks on Saturday during eat:Burnham food festival.

More than 100 vendors will be lined up in Princess Street, Victoria Street, College Street and the High Street from Cross Street to Chapel Street.

There will also be indoor markets at the Baptist and Methodist churches, plus the Princess Theatre.

Festival organiser Sarah Milner Simmonds said: "We are proud of the festivals we have created and we have attracted some excellent food and drink producers and we hope that visitors will be interested in the stories behind the produce.

"Burnham is our hometown with an incredible range of award-winning independent stores.

"We hope that visitors to the festival will explore Burnham and become new regular visitors."

Saturday's festival will run from 10m-4pm and town centre roads will be closed at 6.30am for 12 hours.