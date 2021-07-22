Opening date announced for new supermarket
- Credit: Food Warehouse
A national retailer will open a new store at a shopping district next week.
The Food Warehouse will open its shop at Worle's Queensway District Centre on Tuesday at 6am.
It will be the first store to open in the shopping area with the other two - Aldi and Home Bargains - set to open later in the year, on September 16 and 18 respectively.
Royal London Asset Management, freehold owner of part of the site, commenced construction on a £4million investment project on the former Homebase unit in February.
REVEALED: Three national retailers to move into shopping district this year.
Planning consent was secured last August to substantially refurbish and subdivide the former Homebase unit, with Argos remaining in the existing unit.
External alterations, alterations to the layout of the car park and service yard, an installation of a mezzanine floor, a new service road alongside the closure of existing service road entrance form part of the plans.
This initiative also includes highways works which will improve accessibility to the shopping area.
