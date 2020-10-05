Advanced search

Food WorksSW open days running this week

PUBLISHED: 17:21 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 05 October 2020

Newly-appointed food works manager David Nute

A food and drink innovation centre is hosting open days this week.

The Food WorksSW will open from Tuesday to Thursday and food and drink entrepreneurs and established businesses are welcome to book hour-long tours of the facility.

Commissioned by North Somerset Council, and funded by the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership through the Local Growth Fund, further innovations at the centre include a development Bakery opening in late 2020 and a dairy piloting aacility, due to open next year.

David Nute, Food WorksSW’s senior technical and site manager, said: “Our state-of-the-art product development kitchens, business units and conferencing facilities are generating interest from local, regional and even national names in food and drink.

“With social distancing and PPE measures in place, we are keen to welcome individuals and groups of up to four people from all types of food and drink companies to explore our extensive site, from its impressive networking and hot-desk spaces to our development kitchens, lounge seating areas and flexible conference facilities.”

To book a one-hour slot, email enquiries@foodworks-sw.co.uk or call 01934 31538.

