Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Foodies enjoy Continental Street Market

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 August 2019

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Turkish delight, gourmet hot dogs, churros and tantalising cakes drew food fans to Weston's Continental Street Market.

Faraday Kitchen at the continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFaraday Kitchen at the continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Traders set up their pitches in Princess Royal Square, selling food and craft items from around the world from Thursday to Sunday.

Scores of hungry visitors flocked to the market to tuck in to noodle dishes, crepes, Belgian chocolates and a variety of delicious desserts - from chocolate brownies and shortbread to an array of Italian biscuits and pastries.

It is the second time the market has visited the town to give shoppers and tourists a taste of delectable food and drink from around the world.

People could also pick up quirky craft items from talented traders on the day.

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTONContinental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The market coincided with the popular Dairy Festival - which was held on the Beach Lawns across the same four days.

A Vegan Fair also took place at the Tropicana on Sunday.

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTONContinental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTONContinental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTONContinental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Column: Weston boss Scott Bartlett in first post

Weston duo excited for season opener against Hendon rivals

Luke Purnell and Greg Tindle in front of The Optima Care Stand

Cheddar’s FA Cup tie with Bradford Town will be ‘huge occasion’ says boss Potter

Cheddar's five new signings for the upcoming campaign 2019/20

Win a family ticket to see Playmobil: The Movie

You could win a tickets to see the Playmobil Movie. Picture: Cinemablend

Foodies enjoy Continental Street Market

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists