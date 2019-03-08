Foodies enjoy Continental Street Market

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Turkish delight, gourmet hot dogs, churros and tantalising cakes drew food fans to Weston's Continental Street Market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Faraday Kitchen at the continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Faraday Kitchen at the continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Traders set up their pitches in Princess Royal Square, selling food and craft items from around the world from Thursday to Sunday.

Scores of hungry visitors flocked to the market to tuck in to noodle dishes, crepes, Belgian chocolates and a variety of delicious desserts - from chocolate brownies and shortbread to an array of Italian biscuits and pastries.

It is the second time the market has visited the town to give shoppers and tourists a taste of delectable food and drink from around the world.

People could also pick up quirky craft items from talented traders on the day.

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The market coincided with the popular Dairy Festival - which was held on the Beach Lawns across the same four days.

A Vegan Fair also took place at the Tropicana on Sunday.

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Continental market at Princess Royal Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON