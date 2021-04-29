Super fan to run Bristol half marathon in memory of Yeovil Town captain

Published: 10:00 AM April 29, 2021

Sheridan Robins is running the Bristol half marathon for Mind in Somerset, in memory of Yeovil Town football captain Lee Collins. - Credit: Sheridan Robins

A devoted Yeovil Town football fan from Weston is running the Bristol half marathon in memory of the club's former captain Lee Collins.

Former Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times reporter, Sheridan Robins, wants to raise £1,000 for Mind in Somerset - a charity she believes could have helped Lee who was found dead in his hotel room in April.

She said: “I want to raise this money for a charity like Mind in Somerset which could have helped Lee. He was such a personality and big leader that you would never have thought this could happen to him.

“But it did, so it could happen to anyone, and it was the biggest shock and so devastating. I saw him just two days before he died and cannot believe he’s no longer with us."

Sheridan, aged 30, who is also a BBC Radio Somerset football commentator, is now training for the challenge, which takes place in September.

She said: “I’m aiming for my personal best which is under two hours 25 minutes in memory of Lee. I can’t get my mind off this terrible event and know that Mind in Somerset will use the money well for things like their 24/7 Mindline phone help service.”

To sponsor Sheridan, log on to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sheridan-robinsytfc