Nostalgia

Picture Past: August 29, 1969

Wedmore Harvest Home Carnival Parade. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Some issues which continue to dominate Weston's news agenda in 2019 were among the stories to be published by the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald this week 50 years ago.

Wedmore Harvest Home Carnival Parade. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Wedmore Harvest Home Carnival Parade. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

* Councillors pushed ahead with plans for a new sports complex on the edge of Weston.

Discussions took place about what would feature at the site, which what would become known as Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Many members of the public were keen for the town to have another pool, and an indoor facility at Hutton Moor was planned by Weston Borough Council.

Not all the ideas, however, would come to fruition.

Four young helpers, Joy Vowles, Carol Byrne and Anne and Julia Cockayne at Wedmore Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Four young helpers, Joy Vowles, Carol Byrne and Anne and Julia Cockayne at Wedmore Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

It was intended, back in August 1969, that Hutton Moor would also feature 15 sports pitches plus a sports arena, with a running track.

Work was expected to start on the sports development in 1970 and the project's cost was estimated to be approximately £200,000.

* Concerns over the number of car parking spaces in Weston town centre were raised at a borough council meeting.

It was feared there would not be enough room to accommodate all the visitors to Weston once the M5 was completed.

Wedmore Harvest Home Queen, Pamela Studley, with attendants Ann Harris and Judith Chilcott. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Wedmore Harvest Home Queen, Pamela Studley, with attendants Ann Harris and Judith Chilcott. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Estimates suggested the town needed to double the number of spaces available within five years.

Councillors decided to advance plans for a multi-storey car park in Regent Street.

* There were calls for more volunteers to help out with the fire service.

Blagdon and Winscombe fire stations were pleading for more people to come forward and help out on a part-time basis.

Company at Wedmore Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Company at Wedmore Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Prospective candidates were told the workload could vary quite a lot - with the Blagdon crew having attended several car crashes, two helicopter crashes and a fire at the offices of a mushroom farm in Wrington in the preceding 12 months.

* Shots at football matches are to be expected, but not with an air gun.

But that happened to Stuart Beeton during a game played on the Bournville estate.

Beeton had scored a goal, but his celebrations were cut short when an air gun pellet was shot into his chest.

£90 was raised at the St Paul's Scout Group summer fete held at Clarence Park. Pictured ; Mr. Abrahams, Scout Master, on the skittle alley. Picture: WESTON MERCURY £90 was raised at the St Paul's Scout Group summer fete held at Clarence Park. Pictured ; Mr. Abrahams, Scout Master, on the skittle alley. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The offender was taken to court and fined for his misdemeanour.

The court was told there had been a row earlier between the two men.

Leonie and Jeanette Mak, from Rotterdam, with their friend at East Brent Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Leonie and Jeanette Mak, from Rotterdam, with their friend at East Brent Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The company at East Brent Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY The company at East Brent Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The loaf, six feet long, and the cheese weighing 150lbs. are carried into the tent at East Brent Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY The loaf, six feet long, and the cheese weighing 150lbs. are carried into the tent at East Brent Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The parade of puddings - a traditional moment during the luncheon at East Brent Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY The parade of puddings - a traditional moment during the luncheon at East Brent Harvest Home. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Ads 29th August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 29th August 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY