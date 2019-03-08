Picture Past: August 29, 1969
Some issues which continue to dominate Weston's news agenda in 2019 were among the stories to be published by the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald this week 50 years ago.
* Councillors pushed ahead with plans for a new sports complex on the edge of Weston.
Discussions took place about what would feature at the site, which what would become known as Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.
Many members of the public were keen for the town to have another pool, and an indoor facility at Hutton Moor was planned by Weston Borough Council.
Not all the ideas, however, would come to fruition.
It was intended, back in August 1969, that Hutton Moor would also feature 15 sports pitches plus a sports arena, with a running track.
Work was expected to start on the sports development in 1970 and the project's cost was estimated to be approximately £200,000.
* Concerns over the number of car parking spaces in Weston town centre were raised at a borough council meeting.
It was feared there would not be enough room to accommodate all the visitors to Weston once the M5 was completed.
Estimates suggested the town needed to double the number of spaces available within five years.
Councillors decided to advance plans for a multi-storey car park in Regent Street.
* There were calls for more volunteers to help out with the fire service.
Blagdon and Winscombe fire stations were pleading for more people to come forward and help out on a part-time basis.
Prospective candidates were told the workload could vary quite a lot - with the Blagdon crew having attended several car crashes, two helicopter crashes and a fire at the offices of a mushroom farm in Wrington in the preceding 12 months.
* Shots at football matches are to be expected, but not with an air gun.
But that happened to Stuart Beeton during a game played on the Bournville estate.
Beeton had scored a goal, but his celebrations were cut short when an air gun pellet was shot into his chest.
The offender was taken to court and fined for his misdemeanour.
The court was told there had been a row earlier between the two men.