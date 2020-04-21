Footballers enjoy lockdown loo roll challenge
PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 April 2020
Archant
Footballers and coaches have been showing off their skills with a lockdown loo roll challenge.
Players and coaches from Hutton Football Club filmed themselves vollying toilet rolls in their gardens.
One player even completed the challenge while bouncing on a trampoline.
The club is encouraging everyone to stay at home to support the NHS during the pandemic.
If you have taken part in a loo roll challenge and would like us to publish your video, send it to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk
