Footballers enjoy lockdown loo roll challenge

Hutton Football Club takes on the lockdown loo roll challenge. Archant

Footballers and coaches have been showing off their skills with a lockdown loo roll challenge.

Players and coaches from Hutton Football Club filmed themselves vollying toilet rolls in their gardens.

One player even completed the challenge while bouncing on a trampoline.

The club is encouraging everyone to stay at home to support the NHS during the pandemic.

If you have taken part in a loo roll challenge and would like us to publish your video, send it to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk