Footballers enjoy lockdown loo roll challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 April 2020

Hutton Football Club takes on the lockdown loo roll challenge.

Hutton Football Club takes on the lockdown loo roll challenge.

Archant

Footballers and coaches have been showing off their skills with a lockdown loo roll challenge.

Players and coaches from Hutton Football Club filmed themselves vollying toilet rolls in their gardens.

One player even completed the challenge while bouncing on a trampoline.

The club is encouraging everyone to stay at home to support the NHS during the pandemic.

If you have taken part in a loo roll challenge and would like us to publish your video, send it to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk

