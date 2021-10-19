Weston pub to undergo renovations to restore 19th century look

Published: 4:00 PM October 19, 2021

The Fork 'n' Ale Taproom will be restored to its 19th century appearance. - Credit: North Somerset Council

A popular Weston pub and restaurant will undergo renovations to return the grade-II listed building to how it looked during the 19th century as part of a heritage scheme.

The Fork 'n' Ale Taproom, in Walliscote Road, will once again have a Victorian frontage as North Somerset Council continues to push its Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) scheme in the town.

How the Fork 'n' Ale Taproom currently looks. - Credit: Archant

The pub's landlord told the Mercury that the works were a good deal for all involved, especially Weston itself.

Andy Bidmead said: "The restoration will be in keeping with the building's previous Victorian style.

"About 75 per cent will be paid for by the council who have been given funding by Historic England and our landlord's will pay the remaining fees - it is a good deal all round.

"The building will have its stained glass windows reinstalled, the original façade and they will bring back to life a parapet that was lost in the early 1980s."

Fork 'n' Ale becomes the second Weston business to be given a facelift courtesy of the scheme after Walker and Ling was restored to former glory earlier this year.

Mr Bidmead added: "This building has played a key part in Weston’s history and community and I’m honoured to be able to bring it back to what it looked like in the 19th century, with the support of the owners of the building Mark and Martin from Cabot Trustees."

Walker & Ling in Weston High Street. - Credit: Walker & Ling

North Somerset's executive for economy, Cllr Mark Canniford, hopes to see more businesses follow in the footsteps of Walker and Ling and the Fork 'n' Ale by becoming a part of the HAZ scheme.

Cllr Canniford said: “There is huge potential for economic growth in Weston as more investment is made into heritage and conservation as part of our Placemaking Strategy.

“The work being done in the town centre around the shopfront enhancement grant, with the stunning recent renovation of Walker and Ling, is improving the appearance of the town centre which is encouraging more footfall and trade.

“It is fantastic news that another business owner is taking advantage of the scheme and I look forward to seeing more businesses follow suit.”

Renovations are expected to take place early next year.

For more information on the scheme, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/business/regeneration-development/weston-super-mare-town-centre-regeneration/heritage-action-zone