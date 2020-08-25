Advanced search

Former mayor to cycle from Essex to Burnham for hovercraft charity

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 August 2020

Former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARB

Former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARB

BARB

A former mayor is set to cycle more than 200 miles to raise funds for hovercraft charity, BARB Search & Rescue.

Former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARBFormer mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARB

Keen cyclist and former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, is set to take on the two-day challenge in September.

He will pedal the distance from Burnham-on-Crouch, in Essex, to Burnham in Somerset, and is aiming to raise £2,000 for the cause.

Andy said: “BARB provides an essential service in keeping our coastline safe, and the charity is wholly dependent on voluntary contributions. Much of this is achieved via local fundraising activities that have not been possible since restrictions were introduced to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“During the past few months, I’ve been cycling to keep myself fit and active and I’ve been inspired by some of the high-profile fundraising challenges for our key workers.

“While I wouldn’t dare to compare myself with the likes of Captain Tom Moore, I want to give myself a challenge that can be used to raise much-needed funds for Burnham’s hovercraft rescue service, enabling the charity to maintain their training schedule and continue to provide its service.”

Andy said in the past, he has completed a number of coast-to-coast cycle rides in different parts of the country, ranging from 14 miles in Cornwall to 136 miles in the Lake District.

The event is being sponsored by Retreat Caravan Park in Burnham, which has also been a long-running supporter of the charity.

Spokesman for BARB, Mark Newman, said: “We are hugely grateful to Andy for taking on this challenge and to Retreat Caravan Park for its continuing support of BARB.

“We are a small, independent charity that is fully dependent on donations to keep our life-saving service running, and this year has been especially challenging, with fundraising halted for several months. We need to raise thousands of pounds every year to keep running, so fundraising events like this make a real difference. We wish Andy every success and he will have two of our team along the cycle with him to provide support.”

The event will take place on September 4 and 5. To make a donation, log on to www.justgiving.com/barb-jg



If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

GCSE results: Worle principal ‘extremely proud’ of students

Worle students picked up their results on Thursday. Picture: WCSA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Father Louis, 21, ‘will never be forgotten’ after tragic A39 collision

Louis Dennison with his daughter. Photo courtesy of Allison Dennison.

Weston College cash ‘long way short’ of funds needed

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

The Government's Eat To Help Out scheme starts this month.

GCSE results: Worle principal ‘extremely proud’ of students

Worle students picked up their results on Thursday. Picture: WCSA

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Slimbridge 1 Weston 2: Super-sub Kempster nets Seagulls late winner

Ryan Jones in action for Weston during their 2-1 victory over Slimbridge at Thornhill Park. Picture: Josh Thomas

Former mayor to cycle from Essex to Burnham for hovercraft charity

Former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARB

Weston come into today’s pre-season friendly with Slimbridge for their second game in three days following their 1-0 defeat to Clevedon Town at The Everyone Active Stadium. Can The Seagulls return to winning ways tonight?

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores the winner from the spot in front of the socially distanced crowd at the Everyone Active Stadium. Picture: Tony Merrett.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.