Former mayor to cycle from Essex to Burnham for hovercraft charity

Former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARB BARB

A former mayor is set to cycle more than 200 miles to raise funds for hovercraft charity, BARB Search & Rescue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARB Former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, will cycle 200 miles for BARB in September. Picture: BARB

Keen cyclist and former mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Andy Brewer, is set to take on the two-day challenge in September.

He will pedal the distance from Burnham-on-Crouch, in Essex, to Burnham in Somerset, and is aiming to raise £2,000 for the cause.

Andy said: “BARB provides an essential service in keeping our coastline safe, and the charity is wholly dependent on voluntary contributions. Much of this is achieved via local fundraising activities that have not been possible since restrictions were introduced to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“During the past few months, I’ve been cycling to keep myself fit and active and I’ve been inspired by some of the high-profile fundraising challenges for our key workers.

“While I wouldn’t dare to compare myself with the likes of Captain Tom Moore, I want to give myself a challenge that can be used to raise much-needed funds for Burnham’s hovercraft rescue service, enabling the charity to maintain their training schedule and continue to provide its service.”

Andy said in the past, he has completed a number of coast-to-coast cycle rides in different parts of the country, ranging from 14 miles in Cornwall to 136 miles in the Lake District.

The event is being sponsored by Retreat Caravan Park in Burnham, which has also been a long-running supporter of the charity.

Spokesman for BARB, Mark Newman, said: “We are hugely grateful to Andy for taking on this challenge and to Retreat Caravan Park for its continuing support of BARB.

“We are a small, independent charity that is fully dependent on donations to keep our life-saving service running, and this year has been especially challenging, with fundraising halted for several months. We need to raise thousands of pounds every year to keep running, so fundraising events like this make a real difference. We wish Andy every success and he will have two of our team along the cycle with him to provide support.”

The event will take place on September 4 and 5. To make a donation, log on to www.justgiving.com/barb-jg



