Former Cheddar student features in Rich Kids Go Homeless on 5Star tonight

PUBLISHED: 17:29 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 29 April 2020

Dan Legg spent three nights living on the streets of London.Picture: dan_teamfx

A former Kings of Wessex student will feature in TV series Rich Kids Go Homeless on 5Star tonight (Wednesday) at 9pm.

Entrepreneur Dan Legg, aged 20, will appear on the programme which follows six young people who swap their lavish lives for living on the streets of London for three nights in the middle of winter.

The self-made millionaire, who specialises in currency trading and education, said the experience was ‘a lot harder than he thought’ and is thankful for the ‘reality check’.

Dan said: “A film crew came to my house to show viewers my home life in Cheddar and I was whisked to London the next day.

“I was dropped off in the capital at around 6pm and spent three nights out on the streets in December.

“I was a bit nervous to start with approaching someone homeless, but every person I spoke to was so nice. I met Mark and spent most of my time with him and he taught me the tips and tricks to getting by on the streets.

“It was one of the toughest things I have ever done and it makes you appreciate life a lot more.”

In the episode, Dan became emotional when he spoke about his sister on camera, who died when she was 14 years old.

He said it was ‘really hard’ to talk about, but wants to encourage people to ‘keep trying’ and assures them they will ‘make it through’ the grief they feel from their loss.

Dan said his journey led him to discover why people end up homeless and said it is a lot easier than he realised to find yourself living on the streets.

He added: “I am super happy I took part in the show because it’s a reality check.

“Most homeless people end up on the streets for reasons beyond their control, people turn to alcohol to cope, they weren’t alcoholics or addicts before ending up homeless and as soon as you’re on the streets, it’s super difficult to get back on your feet.

“If I have learnt anything, it would be to encourage people to say hello or have a chat with someone who is homeless, because it means so much more than just receiving a couple of quid when you feel so lonely and ignored that it’s so difficult to get through each day.

“I only four spent days on the streets, so I couldn’t even imagine what months or years would feel like.”

Topic Tags:

