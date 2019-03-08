Advanced search

Former councillor thanked for hard work representing village

PUBLISHED: 10:02 05 June 2019

Tea party to thank Tom Leimdorfer for all he has done for Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villagers came out in force to thank one of their own who stepped down as a councillor last month.

Tom Leimdorfer chose not to stand for re-election when votes were cast in May's North Somerset Council elections.

He had represented Congresbury and Puxton for 16 years on behalf of the Green Party, and led the opposition to the Conservatives in an alliance with Independents before stepping down in 2016.

Mr Leimdorfer made the decision last year to not seek re-election, saying with council plans being made for the next 15-20 years it was time for a 'younger person to take over'.

Stuart Treadaway was elected to represent the ward for the Liberal Democrats.

But after more than a decade of service, Congresbury villagers were keen to pay thanks to Mr Leimdorfer's work.

A tea party was arranged by Di Hassan and others as a tribute to him on Sunday afternoon.

Former councillor thanked for hard work representing village

