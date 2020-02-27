Former pupil treats inspirational teacher on her 100th birthday

Joan Aston with her cake from former pupil Ann Briggs. Archant

An inspirational teacher was presented with a cake by a former pupil to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Joan Aston, a former domestic science teach from Walsall, celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Sandford Station on February 18.

Joan moved to Winscombe in 1992 with her husband Vic to be near to their son Brian.

The couple have three children, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Joan was delighted by a visit from her former pupil Ann Briggs, who travelled down from Telford to see her.

Ann said: "Joan was an inspirational teacher and encouraged me to follow a career in cake making and decorating.

"We have kept in touch for over 50 years, and, as promised, I designed and decorated a cake to celebrate her 100th birthday, and I am delighted to be here to today with my family to share the day with Joan and her family."