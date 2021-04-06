Former pupils become teachers

Published: 2:59 PM April 6, 2021

Former students of schools in a multi academy trust have celebrated becoming new teachers inside the same group of academies.

Kieran Ward and Olivia Elliott, former students of Castle Batch School Academy and Worle Community School Academy (WCSA), and Georgina Lodge, who went to Priory Community School Academy (PCSA), have successfully gained jobs in schools within the Priory Learning Trust they previously went to school in.

They are part of 16 new teachers across TPLT who have been students at schools inside the trust, thanks to the popular Schools Direct programme.

From September, Kieran will be a teacher in maths, Olivia in science and Georgina in English.

Olivia studied at the University of Exeter before taking up the Schools Direct programme.

She said: “I loved being a student at this school and I’m so enjoying being back as a teacher.

“I felt supported and inspired by my teachers at WCSA so I wanted to support and inspire other students like me to achieve anything they want to do in life.”

The TPLT's Schools Direct programme has produced 88 teachers over the past four years, with many of them returning to their former schools, including ex-international rugby player Jake Caulfield who went from PCSA and is now back as a teacher at the same school.

Denise Hurr, head of training school alliance at TPLT, said: “It is such good news to see our former students becoming teachers in our schools and testament to the success of TPLT and our training programme.

“Well done to the latest few to successfully train and there are many more to follow.”

It is currently the fourth year that the programme has been training up teachers.

Neville Coles, the trust's chief executive, added: “It is wonderful to see our pupils and students thriving during their time inside our schools, so much that they want to return as teachers.

“We really do grow our own teachers - this is not just an aspiration of our schools but an amazing reality.”