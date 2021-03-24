Former Weston footballer called up to England national squad

Published: 9:30 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 9:40 AM March 24, 2021

Ollie Watkins in action for Weston against Hemel Hempstead during his loan spell with The Seagulls in the 2014-15 season. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A former Weston Football Club star has received his first call up to the England national team.

Ollie Watkins spent six months on loan at the Woodspring Stadium in the 2014-2015 campaign, scoring 10 goals as the Seagulls rallied to avoid relegation from the Conference South.

17th March 2015: Ollie Watkins comes on for the Seagulls at Basingstoke Town ⚽️



18th March 2021: Ollie gets his first ever call-up to the @England senior squad for the beginning of World Cup 2022 Qualifiers 👊



From all of us at the club, massive congratulations Ollie!#WsMAFC pic.twitter.com/qkui4K0BGb — Weston-super-Mare AFC (@WSM_AFCOfficial) March 18, 2021

Watkins, aged 25, said playing for Weston was the 'best thing' he ever did as it allowed him to breakthrough into the Exeter City first-team the following season and secure a move to Championship club Brentford in 2017.

Premier League side Aston Villa then signed Watkins for a club-record £28million fee in September.

MORE: Former Weston manager Northmore on Watkins' rise from Non-League to England.

Premier League Productions recently visited Weston Museum to film a piece about Watkins' route to the top.

Great to be part of Ollie Watkins’ press conference for @sport_wsm and @WSMERCURY this afternoon and be able to ask about him about @WSM_AFCOfficial and his time in Non-League after being selected for @England. Make sure you pick up Thursday’s newspaper to read the whole story. pic.twitter.com/yN1EaUHjiq — Josh Thomas (@JDPThomas) March 23, 2021

Matt Hardy, the museum's operations manager, said: “It is great for the museum to be involved in this and we of course wish Ollie all the best in his future endeavours with the national team.”

Watkins could make his Three Lions debut against San Marino in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium tomorrow night (Thursday).

To view the Weston Museum segment, watch the video below.