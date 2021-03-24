Former Weston footballer called up to England national squad
- Credit: Mark Atherton
A former Weston Football Club star has received his first call up to the England national team.
Ollie Watkins spent six months on loan at the Woodspring Stadium in the 2014-2015 campaign, scoring 10 goals as the Seagulls rallied to avoid relegation from the Conference South.
Watkins, aged 25, said playing for Weston was the 'best thing' he ever did as it allowed him to breakthrough into the Exeter City first-team the following season and secure a move to Championship club Brentford in 2017.
Premier League side Aston Villa then signed Watkins for a club-record £28million fee in September.
MORE: Former Weston manager Northmore on Watkins' rise from Non-League to England.
Premier League Productions recently visited Weston Museum to film a piece about Watkins' route to the top.
Matt Hardy, the museum's operations manager, said: “It is great for the museum to be involved in this and we of course wish Ollie all the best in his future endeavours with the national team.”
Watkins could make his Three Lions debut against San Marino in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium tomorrow night (Thursday).
To view the Weston Museum segment, watch the video below.