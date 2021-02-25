News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Worle pub due to be a nursery up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM February 25, 2021   
The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A former pub with planning permission for a 100-place day nursery has been brought to market. 

The Woodspring, in Worle, has been listed for sale through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.  

The Woodspring, in High Street, is currently owned by Boogasaurus Ltd which is looking to lease the premises out after some initial off-market interest as a day nursery. 

Jassi Sunner, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “Obtaining planning permission for a sizeable day nursery in a prominent location is a real coup and attractive proposition for anyone looking to take on this new lease and business venture.  

“This former pub offers so many unique possibilities for a day nursery operator, from the large open-plan former bar area and restaurant space to the industrial kitchen and multiple toilets.  

“The parking and large outdoor area is also ideal for a day nursery setting.” 

The asking price for The Woodspring is available upon application. 

