Published: 2:00 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM March 11, 2021

The number of calls for foster placements has risen since the beginning of the pandemic, prompting a UK-wide fostering agency to expand into Weston.

IPS Fostering provides specialist therapeutic support and services to vulnerable children and young people in care; and is now looking to build a team of foster parents to help support its work in the area.

A spokesperson for IPS, said: “Reports show there are roughly 240 looked after children and over 60 in need across Weston and North Somerset alone. We hope this expansion will help decrease this number and ultimately find the right homes and families for these young people.”

Adjusting to the restrictions, increased fostering needs and enquiries across the agency, IPS offers virtual support to its existing and prospective foster parents; and will also hold weekly online sessions on Thursday evenings. These are recruitment opportunities and a chance to learn about fostering.

ISP registered manager, Emma Hannett, said: “I am thrilled that we are expanding our services into the Weston area. As the UKs first therapeutic fostering agency, we and our team of foster parents, have helped to rebuild the lives of thousands of children and young people across the country. We hope to achieve incredible outcomes for children within the Weston area too.

“Our main aim has always been and always will be to help transform many lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children in care.

“We support children and young people who haven’t been given the best starts in life; many have suffered some kind of trauma. Our foster parents are provided with specialist training that enables them to provide a therapeutic environment where children and young people can heal from these negative past experiences.

“We place our foster parents and the children they care for at the centre of our organisation and surround them with professional support, so foster parents have everything they need to rebuild lives and transform futures.”

Anyone wanting to join IPS’s Thursday evening sessions should register at ispfostering.org.uk/resources/events/

For more information about becoming a foster parent, log on to https://ispfostering.org.uk/ or call the friendly team on 0800 0857989.