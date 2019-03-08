Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thatchers Foundation donates to young adults with learning difficulties

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 May 2019

Members of the Reach Opportunity Centre receive a cheque from Anne Thatcher, trustee of the Thatchers Foundation.

Members of the Reach Opportunity Centre receive a cheque from Anne Thatcher, trustee of the Thatchers Foundation.

Archant

A Somerset charity which supports young adults with learning difficulties has been given a very handy cash boost from The Thatchers Foundation.

The Reach Opportunity Centre, in Weare, gives people the chance to develop life skills to help them live independently and prepare for work and apprenticeships.

Youngsters learn to cook their own meals, grow their own vegetables and run a successful tuck shop and snack van.

The charity, which was set up by Jill and Peter Swingler in 2014, is hoping to raise £10,000 to install a new kitchen in a vacant unit at Badgworth Barns, in Weare, to offer further catering work skills.

The Thatchers Foundation has donated £2,500 to the cause.

Trustee Anne Thatcher said: "We're delighted to contribute to the Reach Centre's fundraising.

"The centre carries out truly inspirational work, and it's clear that the young adults benefit enormously in many different ways."

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle.

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Survivor slams lack of support for rape and sexual abuse victims

There is a huge demand for support services leading to long waiting lists.

New performing arts academy in Weston

Principal Lydia MacRitchie with Mayor and Mayoress Mark and Estelle Canniford . Picture: Jeremy Long

Travellers pitch-up at children’s play area in Weston

Travellers have settled at Maltlands Play Area.Picture: Karen Richards

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists