Thatchers Foundation donates to young adults with learning difficulties

Members of the Reach Opportunity Centre receive a cheque from Anne Thatcher, trustee of the Thatchers Foundation. Archant

A Somerset charity which supports young adults with learning difficulties has been given a very handy cash boost from The Thatchers Foundation.

The Reach Opportunity Centre, in Weare, gives people the chance to develop life skills to help them live independently and prepare for work and apprenticeships.

Youngsters learn to cook their own meals, grow their own vegetables and run a successful tuck shop and snack van.

The charity, which was set up by Jill and Peter Swingler in 2014, is hoping to raise £10,000 to install a new kitchen in a vacant unit at Badgworth Barns, in Weare, to offer further catering work skills.

The Thatchers Foundation has donated £2,500 to the cause.

Trustee Anne Thatcher said: "We're delighted to contribute to the Reach Centre's fundraising.

"The centre carries out truly inspirational work, and it's clear that the young adults benefit enormously in many different ways."