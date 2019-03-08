Former chief fire officer dies

Former Chief Fire Officer Frank Wilton. Sub

A former Chief Fire Officer has died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Francis George Wilton - known to his friends as Frank - died at the age of 85 on June 8 after a short illness.

Frank, from Bleadon, enlisted in the Royal Navy in 1950 as an artificer before leaving in 1954 to join the Wiltshire Fire Brigade.

He became Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the Gloucestershire Fire Brigade in 1972 and the Firemaster of the Central Region Fire Brigade in Scotland before finally taking command of the Avon in 1984 before his retirement five years later.

He was presented with a Queens Fire Service Medal in the 1988 Queen's honours list.

His wife, Betty, said: "He always had time to engage with all those he came into contact with, his humour was renowned throughout the service."

Frank leaves behind a wife, three children and their families.

His funeral will be held on July 8 at 1pm at Sedgemoor Crematorium, in Bridgwater.