Free bicycle hire for key workers

PUBLISHED: 17:32 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 11 May 2020

North Somerset Council launches free bicycle hire scheme for key workers. Picture: North Somerset Council

North Somerset Council

Key workers can borrow a bicycle for up to three months for free in the district, thanks to North Somerset Council.

The authority’s Borrow a Bike scheme, which people can normally use to loan a bike for up to two weeks in the area, is now temporarily available for key workers only.

Run by Bicycle Chain in Weston, those in essential job roles can benefit from the scheme while social distancing and making essential journeys.

The initiative is funded by the council through the Department for Transport’s access fund, which was set up to help people get back into cycling to benefit their health.

Hybrids and folding and electric bikes are available to hire, and key workers interested in benefiting from the scheme can complete a form at www.betterbybike.info/loanbikes.

Bicycles can then be collected from Bicycle Chain, in Aisecome Way, in Weston.

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut

Paddock Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

Hill fort damaged as felling plans delayed

Damage caused to Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: North Somerset Council

Best-ever side in Weston FC history, where are they now?

Weston's seventh placed finish during the 2012/13 season remains their highest ever position in the club's history.

