Free bicycle hire for key workers

North Somerset Council launches free bicycle hire scheme for key workers.

Key workers can borrow a bicycle for up to three months for free in the district, thanks to North Somerset Council.

The authority’s Borrow a Bike scheme, which people can normally use to loan a bike for up to two weeks in the area, is now temporarily available for key workers only.

Run by Bicycle Chain in Weston, those in essential job roles can benefit from the scheme while social distancing and making essential journeys.

The initiative is funded by the council through the Department for Transport’s access fund, which was set up to help people get back into cycling to benefit their health.

Hybrids and folding and electric bikes are available to hire, and key workers interested in benefiting from the scheme can complete a form at www.betterbybike.info/loanbikes.

Bicycles can then be collected from Bicycle Chain, in Aisecome Way, in Weston.