Advanced search

First offer veterans free bus travel on Remembrance Sunday

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 November 2019

First are offering free bus travel to members of the armed forces on Remembrance Day

First are offering free bus travel to members of the armed forces on Remembrance Day

Archant

First is offering free travel to current and former members of the armed forces on Remembrance Sunday.

To claim, all current and former military personnel need to do is wear their uniform or medals, or  show their military ID card, on any First bus on November 10.

First West of England managing director James Freeman said: "Remembrance Day is an important occasion for people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in all wars, both service men and women and civilians.

"With this offer we want to make it as easy as possible  for current and former serving forces to attend special events taking place in our region.

"Many of our employees, from drivers, engineers to office staff have served in the military or have friends and family members who are former or active members of the Armed Forces, so this time of year is particularly poignant across our sites."

Most Read

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Most Read

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boss ‘can’t wait’ for Weston’s match with Hartley Wintney

Action from Weston's clash with Harrow (pic Mark Atherton)

First offer veterans free bus travel on Remembrance Sunday

First are offering free bus travel to members of the armed forces on Remembrance Day

Darren Crompton has hailed his side after securing their third win in a row to go top

Head coach Darren Crompton watches on as Weston beat Launceston 32-13 to go top. Picture: JOSH THOMAS

Three TVs taken from spa resort

Lodges at Cheddar Woods.

Five things to do this weekend: Halloween and bonfire events

Bill Kenwright production of EVITA lyrics by Tim Rice music by Andrew Lloyd Webber directed by Bob Thomson and Bill Kenwright
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists