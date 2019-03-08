First offer veterans free bus travel on Remembrance Sunday

First are offering free bus travel to members of the armed forces on Remembrance Day Archant

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First is offering free travel to current and former members of the armed forces on Remembrance Sunday.

To claim, all current and former military personnel need to do is wear their uniform or medals, or show their military ID card, on any First bus on November 10.

First West of England managing director James Freeman said: "Remembrance Day is an important occasion for people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in all wars, both service men and women and civilians.

"With this offer we want to make it as easy as possible for current and former serving forces to attend special events taking place in our region.

"Many of our employees, from drivers, engineers to office staff have served in the military or have friends and family members who are former or active members of the Armed Forces, so this time of year is particularly poignant across our sites."