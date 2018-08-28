Free parking for late-night shoppers in Weston-super-Mare

North Somerset Council is hoping to make more than £1million a year from the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Archant

Shoppers will be able to park in Weston-super-Mare for free in the run-up to Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council is offering free parking at the Sovereign Shopping Cenre on the four Thursday late-night shopping events before Christmas.

The council’s deputy leader, Cllr Elfan Ap Rees, said: “We want to encourage people to support our traders by shopping locally, and we believe that by continuing to offer free parking it will encourage spending in our local shops, cafés and businesses.”

Free parking will be available from 3pm until closing time at the Sovereign Shopping Centre until December 20.

More: Win top prizes in Mercury’s Five Gold Rings competition.

The shops in the centre will be open until 9pm and the car park will close at 11pm.