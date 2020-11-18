Published: 5:30 PM November 19, 2020

People in Weston suffering financial hardship as a result of lockdown are urged to seek help to stop debts mounting.

The Weston Area Christians Against Poverty (CAP) debt centre is offering free help to people in the town facing money problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weston Area CAP debt centre manager, Paul Larcombe, said: “We know that many people wait as long as three years before finding help with their debts.

"At first it may seem like you can manage a drop in income but when bills start to get missed debt can rapidly build up until it becomes unmanageable.”

Since the pandemic hit, the CAP debt help service has adapted to follow social distancing guidelines, while continuing to offer support, to families and individuals across the local area.

The support includes helping people link with their nearest foodbank, arranging emergency fuel top ups, support, encouragement and a friendly voice at the end of a phone.

One CAP user, Jude, said: “Being in debt was awful. I dreaded the postman.

"I was completely alone and there was no one to talk to. I had to cut back a lot, skipping meals and going without different things.

"Then I got in touch with CAP and it was amazing; they are so kind. I was given a big bag of items from the church’s food bank.

"I finally had someone to listen to me and could help.”

Paul added: “It doesn’t matter whether people have reached the desperation Jude faced, or if they’ve just begun to struggle.

"We are able to help and are determined to do whatever we can to alleviate the additional pressure that many people are facing as they negotiate loss of or low income.

"We don’t want anyone going into the winter and towards Christmas worrying about how they’ll manage.

“We may all be affected by this pandemic but we’re not all in the same boat. Asking for help is a positive step.”

To get help in managing your debt contact CAP on 0800 3280006 or go to capuk.org.