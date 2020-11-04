Advanced search

Free electric delivery bikes available during second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2020

North Somerset Council are offering free loans for electric cargo bikes which could deliver goods during lockdown.

North Somerset Council are offering free loans for electric cargo bikes which could deliver goods during lockdown.

Throughout November North Somerset Council is offering free, month-long trials which could help businesses deliver during lockdown.

Cllr James Tonkin. Picture: NSCCllr James Tonkin. Picture: NSC

Electric cargo bikes are up for grabs, potentially offering a way for restaurants, tradesman or courier services to operate through the second lockdown.

The authority’s executive member for transport, James Tonkin, believes the bikes offer a convenient mode of transport.

Cllr Tonkin said: “Electric cargo bikes are efficient making short, fast journeys. They can be wheeled through pedestrian areas and are easy to park, making pick-ups and deliveries quicker than using a van.”

Following the trial, the council can provide £3,000 in match-funded grants for businesses who want to buy their own cargo bike.

Mr Tonkins added: “Restaurants seeking delivery staff say it is easier to recruit bike riders than drivers of motorbikes, offering potential for healthy job creation alongside savings on vehicle and fuel

costs.”

For more information, or an electric cargo bike application form, email kerry.oneill@n-somerset.gov.uk

