Free emergency first aid session to be run by St John Ambulance

St John Ambulance volunteers Charlie Cook, Hannah Godfrey and William Bunce at Weston Air Festival in 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A free session, which could one day help to save somebody's life, will be held in Weston-super-Mare this week.

St John Ambulance will give advice on what people should do if confronted with a medical emergency.

Its volunteers will show would-be first-aiders what they should do if someone suffers a cardiac arrest, including how to use a defibrillator.

Wednesday's session, at the charity's base on the Oldmixon estate, forms part of its national Restart A Heart campaign.

Community trainer Pam Harris said: "Our volunteers are pleased to be participating again in this year's Restart A Heart campaign, making our local communities more resilient and inspiring community response to cardiac arrest emergencies.

"It is vital that as many people as possible learn how to deliver cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use a defibrillator because of the unpredictable nature of cardiac arrests."

The campaign seeks to boost cardiac arrest survival rates.

Fewer than 10 per cent of patients live when they suffer one outside of a hospital.

Carrying out CPR and the use of defibrillators can, however, double survival rates.

Those patients would be taken to a hospital in Bristol for further care, having been stabilised by the scene by paramedics and first-aiders.

Steph added: "By ensuring that more people have these skills and are not afraid to use them if they find someone who has collapsed and is not breathing, we can hopefully increase the number of people ready to step forward and intervene.

"In the space of only an hour you can pick up these skills from us for free, so please make it a priority to find a Restart A Heart demo near to you and come along."

Weston's demonstration will be held at St John Ambulance's base, in Oldmixon Crescent, on Wednesday from 7.30-9pm.

A further event will be held at the Old Library, in Eastville, on October 21. It will start at 7.30pm.

Restart A Heart Day falls on October 16.

For more information about St John Ambulance's campaign, search #RestartAHeart on social media or log on to www.sja.org.uk to watch videos and gain further advice.