News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

McDonald's to run free football sessions in Weston

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM June 2, 2021   
Weston McDonald's offer free football sessions

McDonald's Free Fun Football sessions will return to Weston for June. - Credit: McDonald's

Weston's McDonald's will bring back its popular Free Fun Football for children aged from five to 11, with the first session kicking off on Saturday.

The programme will run throughout June, offering young players the chance to be coached by qualified FA coaches.

Weston franchisee, Tim Lamb is excited to see the return of Free Fun Football after the success of April's sessions.

Mr Lamb said: “After some great sessions earlier on this year it is fantastic that we can once again help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.

“It is important that children take this opportunity to keep active which will benefit both their physical and mental health, so It truly is an honour to be involved in this scheme and to work with the FA."

Euro-2020--Tournament-preview

The Fun Football sessions will be taking place on June 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Winterstoke Hundred Academy, Beaufighter Road, from 12.45-1.45pm.

To sign up, visit www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football.html


Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hildesheim Bridge 
  2. 2 Weston hospital has "completely mitigated" loss of junior doctors
  3. 3 Archant announces major recruitment drive
  1. 4 Rise in A&E attendances after ease in lockdown restrictions
  2. 5 Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share
  3. 6 Thousands of trees planted across North Somerset as part of rewilding scheme
  4. 7 Overseas nurses recruited to Weston General Hospital stranded in India
  5. 8 Footpath closed after car crash in Weston park
  6. 9 North Somerset 'missing out' on opportunities for jobs and investment
  7. 10 Aldridge 'really happy' with start to Weston career
Football
Euro 2020
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ethan Hammond, Paul Rogers and manager Dan Radford of First Stop in Weston.

Retail

First Stop opens in Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Car in Prince Consort Gardens

Avon and Somerset Police

Car lands on roof in Weston park

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Anyone who sees David Purkiss is asked not to approach, but call 999 and give reference number 5221095819.

Police appeal to find wanted man David Purkiss

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hancock met with staff, volunteers and patients at Riverbank Vaccination Centre. 

Matt Hancock

VIDEO: Matt Hancock visits GP surgery and urges people to enjoy holidays...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus