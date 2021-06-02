McDonald's to run free football sessions in Weston

Published: 12:00 PM June 2, 2021

Weston's McDonald's will bring back its popular Free Fun Football for children aged from five to 11, with the first session kicking off on Saturday.

The programme will run throughout June, offering young players the chance to be coached by qualified FA coaches.

Weston franchisee, Tim Lamb is excited to see the return of Free Fun Football after the success of April's sessions.

Mr Lamb said: “After some great sessions earlier on this year it is fantastic that we can once again help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.

“It is important that children take this opportunity to keep active which will benefit both their physical and mental health, so It truly is an honour to be involved in this scheme and to work with the FA."

The Fun Football sessions will be taking place on June 5, 12, 19 and 26 at Winterstoke Hundred Academy, Beaufighter Road, from 12.45-1.45pm.

To sign up, visit www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football.html



