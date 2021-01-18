Free meals support for people in Weston

Published: 10:00 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 1:47 PM January 18, 2021

Anyone in Weston who is struggling to afford to buy food can seek support at The Stable, where this week they have introduced a seven-day meal pack.

Working with the cafe, staff will be on-hand to provide or deliver free meals to people who are shielding, self-isolating, or to NHS workers who are having difficulty getting supplies.

Manager of The Stable, in Wadham Street, Jemma Coles, said: “If you're struggling because of a reduction in wages or unexpected unemployment and are waiting for benefits to come through please send us a message and we will get you onto our delivery schedule.

"We will continue to offer deliveries for the duration of any period of isolation and will provide support to shielded individuals and families for as long as we are able to.”

Donation can be made to this ongoing project at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lockdown2021

For free business advice, and support emailing hello@thestableweston.com