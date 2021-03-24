News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Health staff treated to free meditation sessions from CalmaMe

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:24 AM March 24, 2021   
Calma Me treating Sirona staff members

Andy from CalmaMe with Sirona staff member Louise. - Credit: CalmaMe

Healthcare staff have been reaping the benefits of mobile meditation in North Somerset

Sirona care & health staff working at Worle Health Centre have been enjoying some meditation sessions, thanks to Weston business CalmaMe.

Sirona provides adult and children’s community health services across Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.

CalmaMe is the first company in the UK to offer a mobile meditation centre in the form of a converted horse trailer.

It is designed to be a Covid-secure, calming and private space for people to relax and practise mindfulness.

Joanna Keen, Sirona’s assistant locality manager at Weston, Worle and Villages Locality said: “Our staff have been working so hard over the last year caring for others and it was so kind of CalmaMe to offer this experience free for our key workers.

"It’s so important that our staff feel they can take time out of their day to relax and destress and an experience like this is really beneficial to both their health and mental wellbeing."

