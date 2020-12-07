Free parking on Saturdays to support Weston businesses

Published: 8:39 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 8:41 AM December 7, 2020

People are being encouraged to support local businesses in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Parking is free for shoppers on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas to encourage people to shop locally.

People can park for free from 1pm at Grove car park and Carlton Street multi-storey car park from 1pm on Saturdays.

Charges re-start at 8am the following day (Sunday) and all other restrictions and conditions in those car parks still apply during those free periods.

Cllr Geoff Richardson, North Somerset Council's assistant executive member for highways and transport, said: "We want to encourage shoppers to use their local businesses which can offer something unique.

"Choosing local traders for your Christmas shopping rather than one of the internet giants will help our businesses and the people who work for them.

"There’s no doubt that 2020 has been an awful year for our businesses, but we can help change that.

"There are lots of excellent reasons to shop locally – it cultivates a unique identity for the High Street, businesses can stay open and employ local people, it keeps money circulating in the local economy, and it helps the environment by reducing delivery miles."

North Somerset has moved into tier 3 restrictions, which means non-essential shops can reopen.

A number of businesses, including retail and hospitality, now offer online shopping, click and collect and delivery options through their own websites and Facebook pages.

Online shopping sites featuring a range of local producers, traders and artists have also been established including the Weston Collective Made in North Somerset and Shop Local WSM.

Many pubs and restaurants are offering click and collect so people can order meals to eat at home.

Council leaders are encouraging people to support pubs and restaurants which have to remain closed during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Cllr Richardson added: "We can all spread a bit of Christmas cheer to our hard-pressed local businesses by shopping with them during this festive season, and give them a kickstart towards a brighter 2021."

From 6pm on December 24 until 8am on December 28, on-street pay and display parking is free and unrestricted for those three days.