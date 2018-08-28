Free parking for Saturday shoppers

Burnham and Cheddar will have free parking on the two Saturdays leading up to Christmas. James Franklin

Sedgemoor District Council has announced all council-run car parks across the district will be free to use on Saturday and December 22.

Cllr Duncan McGinty said: “We are keen to support our many local and varied traders in the towns and villages across Sedgemoor and give residents and visitors an added incentive to shop locally in the festive season.”

The following car parks will be free:

Burnham and Highbridge:

High Street

Oxford Street

Pier Street East

Pier Street South

Pier Street West

Discount car park

Bank Street, Highbridge

Cheddar:

Church Street

Cliff Street

Signs will be placed in each car park to remind visitors of the change.