Free parking for Saturday shoppers
PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 December 2018
James Franklin
Parking in Burnham-on-Sea and Cheddar will be free on the two Saturdays before Christmas.
Sedgemoor District Council has announced all council-run car parks across the district will be free to use on Saturday and December 22.
Cllr Duncan McGinty said: “We are keen to support our many local and varied traders in the towns and villages across Sedgemoor and give residents and visitors an added incentive to shop locally in the festive season.”
The following car parks will be free:
Burnham and Highbridge:
High Street
Oxford Street
Pier Street East
Pier Street South
Pier Street West
Discount car park
Bank Street, Highbridge
Cheddar:
Church Street
Cliff Street
Signs will be placed in each car park to remind visitors of the change.