WIN: Free access to Hutton Moor and fitness goodie bag

General manager Dave Somerset (right) encouraged people to take part in the competition. Pictures: Legacy Leisure Archant

Free access to a top-quality Weston gym is up for grabs in a competition, making for a perfect prize to complement an indulgent festive season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

General manager Dave Somerset (right) encouraged people to take part in the competition. Pictures: Legacy Leisure General manager Dave Somerset (right) encouraged people to take part in the competition. Pictures: Legacy Leisure

The Mercury has joined forces with Legacy Leisure to give away five free 30-day fitness packages for Hutton Moor Leisure Centre and goodie bags packed with gym essentials.

The prizes will undoubtedly be a boost for people setting fitness goals after Christmas.

In 2017, £2.15million was spent revitalising the leisure centre, in Hutton Moor Road, meaning members can access a wider range of facilities than ever before.

The gym boasts 155 stations, plus there are a number of top-class studios for classes like spinning.

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Two swimming pools and a luxurious health suite featuring a sauna, steam room and spa are also available to members.

General manager Dave Somers said: “Our aim is to encourage everyone to become more active by offering a wide variety of fitness facilities for the whole community to enjoy.

“With the new year fast approaching we see no better time to help people increase their activity to reach their fitness goals.

“Our recent multi-million-pound fitness development has enabled us to meet new fitness trends by offering a wide variety of top-class specialist equipment to keep everyone active and motivated.

The Mercury has teamed up with Legacy Leisure to offer five lucky readers the chance to win a 30-day pass to use at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, plus a goodie bag filled with some fitness essentials.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below. Email your answer to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on January 2.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry