Business funds holiday play session
PUBLISHED: 13:21 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 28 August 2019
Archant
Children from Weston estates let off some steam at an indoor play area, thanks to a charity.
Our Way Our Say (OWOS) received a generous donation from Pure Building Solutions in Weston which enabled the charity to hire Jump N Jackz for children which are helped by the cause.
It works with youngsters living on Weston's Bournville, Coronation and Oldmixon estates and offers a wide variety of fun, interactive activities.
Children enjoyed two hours of fun - jumping on the bouncy castles and socialising with their friends.
OWOS - which delivers safe and supportive sessions to children of all ages - also works with elderly and retired people from the estates to offer them support and companionship.
The charity is always looking for funds to enable it to put on more activities.
OWOS runs a kids' club, a musical theatre group, a gardening club, boxer tots and cooking sessions.