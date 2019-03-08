Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Business funds holiday play session

PUBLISHED: 13:21 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 28 August 2019

Michelle Cleary and Debbie Day from Our Way Our Say with children, and event sponsors Andrew Gear and Kuldish Lohia of Pure Building Solutions Ltd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Michelle Cleary and Debbie Day from Our Way Our Say with children, and event sponsors Andrew Gear and Kuldish Lohia of Pure Building Solutions Ltd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Children from Weston estates let off some steam at an indoor play area, thanks to a charity.

Our Way Our Say (OWOS) received a generous donation from Pure Building Solutions in Weston which enabled the charity to hire Jump N Jackz for children which are helped by the cause.

It works with youngsters living on Weston's Bournville, Coronation and Oldmixon estates and offers a wide variety of fun, interactive activities.

Children enjoyed two hours of fun - jumping on the bouncy castles and socialising with their friends.

OWOS - which delivers safe and supportive sessions to children of all ages - also works with elderly and retired people from the estates to offer them support and companionship.

The charity is always looking for funds to enable it to put on more activities.

OWOS runs a kids' club, a musical theatre group, a gardening club, boxer tots and cooking sessions.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Long delays on M5 after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Highways England

Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Most Read

Readers object to councils town centre remodelling plans

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Long delays on M5 after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway. Picture: Highways England

Bellway Homes begins building 149 homes near Weston

Bellway will build two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

T20: Finch fireworks dent Somerset hopes

Aaron Finch hits out for Surrey during the Vitality Blast T20 (pic John Walton/PA)

Cannabis plant factory worth £250,000 found in raid on Weston High Street flat

Cannabis. Picture: Getty Images

PICTURES: Kingston Seymour holds summer show

Ian Wariner won a highly commended for his wooden bench and daughter Briony won a prize for her bookmark at Kingston Seymour Village Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Business funds holiday play session

Michelle Cleary and Debbie Day from Our Way Our Say with children, and event sponsors Andrew Gear and Kuldish Lohia of Pure Building Solutions Ltd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Speedway: Rebels will not bow down to ‘royalty’ says May

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists