Free places for Christmas Cracker to boost hospice

Weston Christmas Cracker Race.

Dozens of runners can claim a free place at one of Weston's showpieces events, if they agree to help one of the town's biggest charities.

Weston Athletics Club and Weston Hospicecare have teamed up to offer 30 free places to December's Christmas Cracker.

The 10km event always attracts a large number of entrants, with all 2,5000 places expected to be snapped up before the closing date in the autumn.

The event is in its 32nd year and for the past 17 years the athletics club has raised money for the hospice.

Race director Malcolm Gammon said: "We are pleased to be able to support the important work of Weston Hospicecare through donations from the Cracker each year.

"This year, in recognition of the hospice's 30th anniversary, we thought it very appropriate to give them 30 places that can be used to encourage even more fundraising for this worthy cause."

Weston Athletics Club will stage a 10-week training programme to help new runners get up to speed.

Those new runners then join a field comprising a broad mixture of elite athletes, fun runners and charity supporters - many in festive fancy dress - for a route along Weston beach and seafront, through Uphill and back to the Grand Pier.

As well as a technical race T-shirt, a mince pie, and free digital race photo downloads, for the first time this year all finishers will also receive a medal as they cross the line.

Weston Hospicecare's challenge manager, Simon Angear, said: "We've long been grateful to everyone at Weston Athletic Club for the magnificent support it offers to the hospice, and we're thrilled at this latest act of generosity.

"We know lots of Christmas Cracker participants enjoy knowing their effort and money is going to support a good cause, and this now presents a fresh opportunity for people to get involved in the event while supporting their local hospice."

Normal registration fees cost £15-20.

This year's Christmas Cracker will be held on December 8.

To seek a free place for the hospice, email simon.angear@westonhospicecare.org.uk