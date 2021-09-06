Residents urged to take free suicide prevention training

Published: 4:00 PM September 6, 2021

People across North Somerset have been encouraged to undergo free suicide prevention training to coincide with the upcoming World Suicide Prevention Day.

Earlier this year, North Somerset Council joined the Zero Suicide Alliance which consists of multiple businesses, charities and other organisations committed to suicide prevention.

Cllr Mike Bell stated that the training "will help identify when someone is presenting with suicidal thoughts or behaviour" - Credit: Archant

The council's executive for health, Cllr Mike Bell, hopes people will get behind the free and easy to join the initiative.

Cllr Bell said: "We need to break the stigma attached to talking about suicide so we can have an open and honest conversation with our loved ones.

“Suicide is a tragedy. It is also preventable and we can all do something to potentially help save a life.

"This free training from the Zero Suicide Alliance will help you identify when someone is presenting with suicidal thoughts or behaviour, be able to speak to them in a supportive way and signpost them to the correct services or support."

The training can be completed on a phone, tablet or computer and takes roughly 20 minutes to complete.

To undergo training, visit www.zerosuicidealliance.com/training