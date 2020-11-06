Free support to help people lose weight and improve their diet

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 November 2020

People are being encouraged to eat healthily to protect themselves against serious illness.

Archant

North Somerset’s health trainers are helping people eat more healthily to reduce their risk from Covid-19.

Health trainers frrom North Somerset.Health trainers frrom North Somerset.

The Better Health campaign was launched earlier this year to encourage people to lose weight and improve their health to reduce their risks of serious illnesses including coronavirus.

The national campaign encourages people to introduce changes that will help them lose weight, drink less alcohol and become more active.

North Somerset Council’s health trainers have been offering free health and wellbeing support throughout the pandemic.

People are entitled to up to six sessions of one-to-one support to help them achieve their goals, along with nicotine replacement therapy to stop smoking. Weight Watchers reimagined (WW) referral and exercise sessions are also provided free of charge. Helen and Dave, from Weston, accessed the support to become more healthy during the pandemic.

An advert for the Better Health campaign. Picture: NHSAn advert for the Better Health campaign. Picture: NHS

Helen said: “I’ve been bigger all my life – I just love food. But since I joined Carmen’s team with the North Somerset health trainers I’ve learnt so  much about food, diet, and what healthy eating actually looks like on a daily basis.

“I’ve lost four stone, quit smoking, binned the booze, incorporated regular exercise into my life and become so much healthier in just six months.

“I can’t thank Carmen enough for all the help and support, especially through this terrible Covid time.

“The first few weeks I drank and ate too much but with the regular support and contact with Carmen I was able to find better ways of dealing with the stress and got myself back on track.”

Dave added: “The health trainers don’t put you down but chat and make you feel better. They talk to you without rebukes or telling off or making you feel bad: just a positive attitude to help.”

Hundreds of people are supported by the service each year to lose weight, eat better and get active.

To find out more about the North Somerset health trainers or to book a telephone or video call appointment to get started, call them on 01934 427661, email health.trainers@n-somerset.gov.uk or log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/healthtrainers.

