Masonic lodge donates to Weston's RNLI

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:14 PM June 24, 2022
The Masonic Master hands a cheque to Weston's RNLI

The Masonic Master hands a cheque to Weston's RNLI. (L-R) Christopher Ware RNLI operations manager, Peter Elmont RNLI fundraising chairman, Stephen Fry Masonic Master, Judith Hayes RNLI fundraising Treasurer. - Credit: Weston RNLI

A Masonic lodge has donated to Weston's RNLI.

St Thomas de Cheddre Masonic lodge in Wedmore presented a cheque of £700 to Weston's RNLI yesterday (June 23), outside the charity's temporary lifeboat station on Knightstone. 

Masonic Master Stephen Fry, visited RNLI members at the station before handing the funds to the volunteer crew.

Weston RNLI fundraising chair, Peter Elmont, said: "The Masons are often helping us - this is a wonderful act by Stephen’s lodge.

"The money will go towards helping our crews saving lives at sea."

This comes after the lodge master has adopted Weston RNLI as his chosen charity for this year.

In 2019, the St Thomas de Cheddre lodge also donated £300 to the charity but funding was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The RNLI station at Weston was established in 1882 and moved into its boathouse on Birnbeck Island in 1902.

Crews were forced to leave in 2013 and relocate to its current lifeboat station on Knightstone due to health and safety reasons. 

