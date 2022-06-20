News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Weston enjoys a rare June hot spell

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:59 AM June 20, 2022
People relax in Weston on Princess Royal Square. Picture: Charlie Williams.

People relax in Weston on Princess Royal Square. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Residents and visitors alike enjoyed scorching temperatures in the West Country on Friday (June 17).

Highs of 26C was recorded in Weston and the surrounds making it the hottest day of the year so far. 

Weston seafront in the hot June sun.

Weston seafront in the hot June sun. - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of people flocked to Weston's seafront to enjoy the sun. Revellers took advantage of ice cream, chips, candy floss and of course the dreaded seagulls. 

The Met Office said the south east saw much of the hot weather as the mercury reached 32.4C at Heathrow just after 12pm.

Friday saw a third consecutive hottest day of the year, in a rare June hot spell. 

Donkeys Princess and Dusty take a break from work.

Donkeys Princess and Dusty take a break from work. - Credit: Archant

1976 saw the highest recorded June temperature, standing at 25.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park. 

Forecasters say the UK can expect future hot weather in June due to human-caused climate breakdown. 

According to the Met Office, the weather is meant to stay dry all week until Friday, with highs of 22C. 

People sunbathe on Weston seafront. 

People sunbathe on Weston seafront. - Credit: Archant

A busy Marine Lake. 

A busy Marine Lake. - Credit: Archant

Weston seafront in the hot June sun.

Weston seafront in the hot June sun. - Credit: Archant

Children enjoy the newly cleaned Marine Lake. 

Children enjoy the newly cleaned Marine Lake. - Credit: Archant

Hannah Shepherd enjoys the sun. 

Hannah Shepherd enjoys the sun. - Credit: Archant

Weston donkeys on the seafront.

Weston donkeys on the seafront. - Credit: Archant

Weston donkeys Princes and Dusty on the seafront. Picture: Charlie Williams.

Weston donkeys Princes and Dusty on the seafront. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

People sunbathe next to Weston's Grand Pier. 

People sunbathe next to Weston's Grand Pier. - Credit: Archant


Somerset Weather
Weston-super-Mare News

