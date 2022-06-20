PICTURES: Weston enjoys a rare June hot spell
- Credit: Archant
Residents and visitors alike enjoyed scorching temperatures in the West Country on Friday (June 17).
Highs of 26C was recorded in Weston and the surrounds making it the hottest day of the year so far.
Hundreds of people flocked to Weston's seafront to enjoy the sun. Revellers took advantage of ice cream, chips, candy floss and of course the dreaded seagulls.
The Met Office said the south east saw much of the hot weather as the mercury reached 32.4C at Heathrow just after 12pm.
Friday saw a third consecutive hottest day of the year, in a rare June hot spell.
1976 saw the highest recorded June temperature, standing at 25.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park.
Forecasters say the UK can expect future hot weather in June due to human-caused climate breakdown.
According to the Met Office, the weather is meant to stay dry all week until Friday, with highs of 22C.