Sovereign Centre's fridge of free stuff officially opened

The Fridge of Free Stuff in the Sovereign Centre was officially opened by the mayor. - Credit: Weston Town Council

A community fridge in the Sovereign Shopping Centre was officially opened by the mayor of Weston January 18.

The fridge of free stuff first welcomed visitors last year but received its official launch by Weston's mayor Cllr James Clayton.

It is hoped the initiative will help to eradicate food poverty in the town by reducing the amount of unused food going to landfill. Weston Town Council is encouraging people and community groups to donate any surplus food to help those in need.

Since opening last month, the fridge has redistributed more than 160kg of food waste destined for landfill.

In collaboration with WsM Helping People, For All Healthy Living Centre, The Sovereign Centre and North Somerset Council, volunteers have helped to save fresh food items that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Also supporting the initiative is FareShare and other local retailers.

Cllr Clayton, said: "It's been wonderful that the fridge is placed where people can join together and be a part of something that is beneficial in so many ways."



