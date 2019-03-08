Cyclists who took on 300-mile challenge raised almost £15,000 for charity
PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 September 2019
Family and friends of a Congresbury man who died last year have raised nearly £15,000 after cycling 300 miles.
The planned cycle for Richard Turley from his home in Congresbury to Lancaster, saw 14 of his close friends take on the three day challenge.
They managed to raise £14,777.96, which will go towards St John's Hospice, in Lancaster, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
His widow, Jane Turley, and two children hosted a barbecue before the cyclists left for Lancaster.
Organiser of the trip, Karen Martyn-Jones said it was an emotional trip for the friends and family.
She said: "His children and wife waved us off as we left their home in Congresbury.
"This was something Rik would have loved to do with his friends.
"It was an emotional few days and especially when we reached the end of the journey at the hospice where we met his mum.