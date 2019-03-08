Cyclists who took on 300-mile challenge raised almost £15,000 for charity

Friends of Congresbury man who died suddenly raised £13,000 for charity Archant

Family and friends of a Congresbury man who died last year have raised nearly £15,000 after cycling 300 miles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ride for Rik cyclists took on 300 mile journey Ride for Rik cyclists took on 300 mile journey

The planned cycle for Richard Turley from his home in Congresbury to Lancaster, saw 14 of his close friends take on the three day challenge.

They managed to raise £14,777.96, which will go towards St John's Hospice, in Lancaster, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

His widow, Jane Turley, and two children hosted a barbecue before the cyclists left for Lancaster.

Organiser of the trip, Karen Martyn-Jones said it was an emotional trip for the friends and family.

Cyclists took on a 300-mile challenge over three days Cyclists took on a 300-mile challenge over three days

She said: "His children and wife waved us off as we left their home in Congresbury.

"This was something Rik would have loved to do with his friends.

"It was an emotional few days and especially when we reached the end of the journey at the hospice where we met his mum.