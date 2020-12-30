Volunteers clear up Weston road

Published: 5:00 PM December 30, 2020

Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

Friends of Grove Park have been busy clearing up a road in Weston this week.

Members of the group cleaned the end of Rector’s Way, where the road meets the pedestrian footpath heading passed Hans Price Academy, on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

Volunteers say the area is a catch-all spot for wind, where litter and items such as car windscreen wipers, sky TV sets, floor linoleum and carpet were found.

The volunteers collected 20 bags of rubbish which will be taken to Grove Park and separated for recycling.

Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

This and the remaining waste will also be collected through North Somerset Council.

Friends of Grove Park clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

Osprey Outdoors has taken on the care and management of the community section of Clarke’s Field allotment in Rector’s Way, helped with funding from the North Somerset Community Partnership, which runs an activity-based course to develop the community plots into a forest garden with permaculture principles on Tuesdays.

Assisting with this are regular volunteers from Friends of Grove Park.

Friends of Grove Park clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

The group is planning to clear the area more regularly and is keen to hear from volunteers interested in helping out.