Volunteers clear up Weston road
- Credit: Friends of Grove Park
Friends of Grove Park have been busy clearing up a road in Weston this week.
Members of the group cleaned the end of Rector’s Way, where the road meets the pedestrian footpath heading passed Hans Price Academy, on Tuesday.
Volunteers say the area is a catch-all spot for wind, where litter and items such as car windscreen wipers, sky TV sets, floor linoleum and carpet were found.
The volunteers collected 20 bags of rubbish which will be taken to Grove Park and separated for recycling.
This and the remaining waste will also be collected through North Somerset Council.
Osprey Outdoors has taken on the care and management of the community section of Clarke’s Field allotment in Rector’s Way, helped with funding from the North Somerset Community Partnership, which runs an activity-based course to develop the community plots into a forest garden with permaculture principles on Tuesdays.
Assisting with this are regular volunteers from Friends of Grove Park.
Most Read
- 1 North Somerset remains in Tier 3 while areas of Somerset enter Tier 4 from midnight
- 2 Forest pre-school to be built on outskirts of Weston as planning application approved
- 3 Cousins guilty of killing Mikhail Hanid in 'horrific attack' in Weston
- 4 Driver fails to stop after collision in Weston
- 5 Rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in North Somerset
- 6 Police warn Christmas gadgets can be a gateway for online predators
- 7 Primary school's food exchange a huge success
- 8 Villagers served Christmas lunches
- 9 Volunteers clear up Weston road
- 10 Weston pub sold after more than two years on market
The group is planning to clear the area more regularly and is keen to hear from volunteers interested in helping out.