News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Volunteers clear up Weston road

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:00 PM December 30, 2020   
Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston.

Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

Friends of Grove Park have been busy clearing up a road in Weston this week.  

Members of the group cleaned the end of Rector’s Way, where the road meets the pedestrian footpath heading passed Hans Price Academy, on Tuesday.  

Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston.

Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

Volunteers say the area is a catch-all spot for wind, where litter and items such as car windscreen wipers, sky TV sets, floor linoleum and carpet were found. 

The volunteers collected 20 bags of rubbish which will be taken to Grove Park and separated for recycling.  

Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston.

Tuesday’s clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

This and the remaining waste will also be collected through North Somerset Council.  

Friends of Grove Park clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston.

Friends of Grove Park clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

Osprey Outdoors has taken on the care and management of the community section of Clarke’s Field allotment in Rector’s Way, helped with funding from the North Somerset Community Partnership, which runs an activity-based course to develop the community plots into a forest garden with permaculture principles on Tuesdays. 

Assisting with this are regular volunteers from Friends of Grove Park. 

Friends of Grove Park clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston.

Friends of Grove Park clear up at the end of Rector’s Way in Weston. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

Most Read

  1. 1 North Somerset remains in Tier 3 while areas of Somerset enter Tier 4 from midnight
  2. 2 Forest pre-school to be built on outskirts of Weston as planning application approved
  3. 3 Cousins guilty of killing Mikhail Hanid in 'horrific attack' in Weston
  1. 4 Driver fails to stop after collision in Weston
  2. 5 Rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in North Somerset
  3. 6 Police warn Christmas gadgets can be a gateway for online predators
  4. 7 Primary school's food exchange a huge success
  5. 8 Villagers served Christmas lunches
  6. 9 Volunteers clear up Weston road
  7. 10 Weston pub sold after more than two years on market

The group is planning to clear the area more regularly and is keen to hear from volunteers interested in helping out.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Media

Move-in dates for Weston development brought forward due to demand

Carrington Walker

person

Vacant town centre site sold for affordable housing

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

North Somerset moves into tier 3 on Boxing Day

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Lockdown Community Champions awards recognise remarkable people of Weston

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus