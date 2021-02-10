News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Show The Love for climate change this Valentine’s Day

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:00 PM February 10, 2021   
Volunteer Tony from Friends of Grove Park.

Volunteer Tony from Friends of Grove Park. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

People are being encouraged to flood a Weston park with green hearts as part of a campaign championing climate change. 

Residents, community groups and businesses in Weston are invited to get involved in the Cleaner Coastlines: Weston and North Somerset plastic-free campaign & Friends of Grove Park's Show The Love campaign this weekend with The Climate Coalition

Show The Love campaign.

Show The Love campaign. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

People can take part in the initiative by creating a green heart with a message to send to Weston MP John Penrose on the importance of taking action against climate change by Sunday.

The campaign runs in the lead up to COP 26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) later in the year. 

People can take their heart creations or downloaded templates to Grove Park – without personal contact details - to place on the park's green and yellow heart board at the top of the rockery. 

Show The Love campaign.

Show The Love campaign. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

To download a postcard template, and for more information about the Show The Love campaign, log on to https://friendsofgrovepark.co.uk/share-the-love.html 

Climate Change
John Penrose
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dan Fisher, aged 45, of Weston-super-Mare, has won a £300,000 National Lottery scratchcard.

Weston furniture maker wins £300k scratchcard jackpot

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
white bungalow with two dormers either end and integral garage on left and big grey driveway garden with wall and gateway in front

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Recently-built large detached home with annex

By Karen Richards

person
Rookery Manor in Edingworth.

Plans unveiled to demolish former hotel for housing

Weston Mercury

Logo Icon
Charlie Ferris and Harvey Pike

Mental Health

'Once I opened up about my mental health everything became easier'

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus