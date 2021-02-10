Show The Love for climate change this Valentine’s Day

Published: 1:00 PM February 10, 2021

Volunteer Tony from Friends of Grove Park. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

People are being encouraged to flood a Weston park with green hearts as part of a campaign championing climate change.

Residents, community groups and businesses in Weston are invited to get involved in the Cleaner Coastlines: Weston and North Somerset plastic-free campaign & Friends of Grove Park's Show The Love campaign this weekend with The Climate Coalition.

Show The Love campaign. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

People can take part in the initiative by creating a green heart with a message to send to Weston MP John Penrose on the importance of taking action against climate change by Sunday.

The campaign runs in the lead up to COP 26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) later in the year.

People can take their heart creations or downloaded templates to Grove Park – without personal contact details - to place on the park's green and yellow heart board at the top of the rockery.

Show The Love campaign. - Credit: Friends of Grove Park

To download a postcard template, and for more information about the Show The Love campaign, log on to https://friendsofgrovepark.co.uk/share-the-love.html