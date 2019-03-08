Advanced search

Easter fair raises hundreds of pounds for hospice

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 April 2019

Sue Barlow and Lisa Dorgan selling cakes at the Friends of Weston Hospicecare Easter Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sue Barlow and Lisa Dorgan selling cakes at the Friends of Weston Hospicecare Easter Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Easter bunny racing and a human fruit machine helped volunteers to raise hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare.

Chris Smith, Sally Davis, Sue Harding and Ella Stocks at the Friends of Weston Hospicecare Easter Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Friends of Weston Hospicecare raised more than £1,000 at an Easter fair on Saturday.

Volunteers helped bring the event together which took place at the Radio Wing Centre at Locking Parklands for the first time.

Families and supporters filled the venue at the weekend to take part in a number of fundraising activities and games.

Weston Hospicecare's community fundraiser Sue Harding said: “A huge thanks to everyone from Weston Hospicecare to the Friends for organising the Easter fair.

Bunny racing proved popular at the Friends of Weston Hospicecare Easter Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“We're delighted with how much we raised on Saturday and I'd also like to thank the kind-hearted people who attended the event and parted with their money to support the hospice.

“This money will now go towards helping to support the expert care given to those with life-limiting illnesses.”

Sue Barlow and Lisa Dorgan selling cakes at the Friends of Weston Hospicecare Easter Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

