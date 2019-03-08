Advanced search

Railway garden to open to public

PUBLISHED: 13:49 05 June 2019

Friends of Yatton Station. Picture: Faith Moulin

Faith Moulin

A celebration will be held to mark 20 years of tidying the gardens at Yatton Railway Station.

The Friends of Yatton Station was formed to ensure the areas around the platform were kept in a fantastic condition.

And to show the fruits of volunteers' labour, the garden by platform one will be opened for the public to look next week from 2-4pm on Saturday.

Faith Moulin said: "The volunteer gardeners will be on hand to answer questions.

"There will be displays about the garden and its wildlife and history, and the chairman of Yatton Parish Council will unveil a new information board at the station and plant a new rose bush.

"People can also pick up a bargain plant from a plant stall and enjoy tea and a celebration cake, thanks to the Severnside Rail Partnership which support the volunteers.

"The garden used to win Great Western Railway awards from the 1930s until the early 1960s but since the privatisation of the railway had fallen into neglect."

