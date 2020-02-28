Puxton pub extension approved

Full Quart pub, in Bristol Road, Archant

North Somerset Council has approved a planning application for an extension at Puxton's only pub.

George Georgiou applied to build a two-storey extension on the Full Quart, in Bristol Road, which includes 30 bedrooms and 114 parking spaces.

The authority had deferred the decision at a planning and regulatory meeting held in January after officers requested more information about the ecological impact and the pub's viability, as well as highlighting concerns about the design and flooding.

Councillors approved the application, indicating that they were pleased with the changes made on the application despite officers' recommendation to refuse the proposal.

The vice-chairman, Cllr Richard Westwood, supported the application, which he said would bring an 'American-style hotel which may encourage visitors to the area'.

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "I would like to thank the councillors supporting the approval. I think we are making the right decision."