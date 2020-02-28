Advanced search

Puxton pub extension approved

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 February 2020

Full Quart pub, in Bristol Road,

Full Quart pub, in Bristol Road,

Archant

North Somerset Council has approved a planning application for an extension at Puxton's only pub.

George Georgiou applied to build a two-storey extension on the Full Quart, in Bristol Road, which includes 30 bedrooms and 114 parking spaces.

The authority had deferred the decision at a planning and regulatory meeting held in January after officers requested more information about the ecological impact and the pub's viability, as well as highlighting concerns about the design and flooding.

Councillors approved the application, indicating that they were pleased with the changes made on the application despite officers' recommendation to refuse the proposal.

The vice-chairman, Cllr Richard Westwood, supported the application, which he said would bring an 'American-style hotel which may encourage visitors to the area'.

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "I would like to thank the councillors supporting the approval. I think we are making the right decision."

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Worle woman finds snail in Tesco sandwich

Faye found a snail in her sandwich

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Worle woman finds snail in Tesco sandwich

Faye found a snail in her sandwich

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s half-term football funday hailed as ‘best yet’

Weston’s Football Funday saw over 150 people attend the event at Weston’s The Optima Stadium.

Weston Women bring in two new coaches

Weston Women have bought in Tom Golding (centre) and Mike Washington (right) to strengthen their side, while Jamie Fisher remains as goalkeeping coach. (Picture: Stacie Morrissey,)

Puxton pub extension approved

Full Quart pub, in Bristol Road,

Comedian Harry Hill leads star line-up at Wells Comedy Festival

Harry Hill will perform at Wells Comedy Festival in May.

Weston’s match against Metropolitan Police called off because of bad weather

Weston last played at home on February 11 against Wimborne Town, when James Waite scored a hat-trick.
Drive 24