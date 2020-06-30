Funding available for groups supporting people during pandemic

Charities and voluntary groups can apply for grants of up to £5,000. Supplied

Charities and community groups in North Somerset can apply for grants enable them to continue supporting people during the pandemic.

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens is encouraging projects impacted by the demands of coronavirus to apply for extra funding from the Commissioner’s Community Action Fund (CCAF).

The PCC has allocated an additional £200,000 to support local charities, voluntary organisations and community groups to help deal with the consequences of coronavirus.

Groups can apply for grants of up to £5,000 and applications are welcome until November 30.

The CCAF is run in partnership with the Police Community Trust (PCT).

PCC Sue Mountstevens said: “I hope that this additional funding will ensure that we can support and strengthen those hard-working local organisations who have been a lifeline to local people during these challenging times.

“I am committed to making sure that such organisations can continue their essential work so local people are supported as we emerge into the recovery phase of the pandemic.

“I welcome applications and look forward to hearing about the innovative projects that local organisations provide for our community. By working together we can continue to make improvements and drive the change needed in helping communities of Avon and Somerset be safe and feel safe.

“I want to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our wonderful volunteers and key workers who continue to go above and beyond to support local people during this extraordinary global challenge.”

Since 2013, the CCAF has distributed £1,049,987 to local initiatives that support the Police and Crime Plan priorities and enable communities to ctackle issues in their local area.

In 2019, Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (SARSAS) received £2,975 to provide counselling sessions for women and girls who have been raped or sexually abused.

Voluntary Action in North Somerset received £2,000 for its Have No Fear, Volunteer project which promotes opportunities for ex-offenders to learn new skills.

To apply, log on to www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/apply/police-community-trust/