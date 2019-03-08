Weston mother ‘devastated’ to cancel daughter’s fundraiser to help her walk
PUBLISHED: 18:30 13 March 2019
Josie Edwards
A Weston mother has been left ‘devastated’ after she was forced to cancel an event which was raising money for her daughter’s life-changing surgery in America.
Rosie-May Edwards, aged four, has diplegic cerebral palsy and her parents, Josie Edwards and Simon Hughes, were hoping to raise £80,000 so she can take her first steps without the use of a frame.
The ball was due to take place at Weston’s Grand Pier later this month and Josie, aged 22, had to cancel the event due to low ticket sales.
Josie said: “I’m devastated. We spent so much time and put so much effort into organising and fundraising the ball and I’ve been working on the event since March last year.
“We needed 150 people to attend, and we sold 38 tickets.
“I get upset if I think about how much this means for Rosie.”
Rosie’s parents, of Weston’s Bournville estate, believe a selective dorsal rhizotomy operation would transform her life as it aims to reduce muscle spasticity and stiffness in her legs which is caused by the condition.
She continued: “Rosie’s life is very difficult, and every day is a struggle.
“She needs constant help as she can’t get anywhere on her own.
“She gets very frustrated when she can’t do something but she is very determined and tries so hard.
“Her legs are constantly crossed over and it’s almost impossible to part them due to her having such tight muscles in her upper legs and hips.
“She is a happy little girl when she’s playing at home, but when she’s at school or around other children her frustration really shows when she sees them doing things she can’t do, and then she becomes very upset.
“Even getting her dressed is a struggle, and taking her shopping is a challenge as I can’t put her legs in the child seat in supermarket trollies.”
Despite the setback, Josie is determined to hold another fundraiser.
She continued: “I’m hoping to hold another event later in the year at a smaller venue.
“Hopefully if the price changes to £35 instead of £40 per ticket, the £5 difference might help us sell more tickets”
To donate, visit www.just4children.org/children-helped2018/rosie-mays-first-steps