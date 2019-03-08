Fundraising total almost met for teen who uses robot to attend classes

Fundraiser for Makayla Nunn at Up The Wall pub in Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Almost £4,000 has been raised to help an ill teenager receive an educational lifeline.

A fundraiser was held for Makayla Nunn, who suffers from ME and hypermobility syndrome, which often leaves her too ill to attend school.

She will entering her final school year in September and Robbie, an AV1 robot which allows Makayla to hear and see her teacher when she is not in class, is due for its rental renewal.

Fundraiser Darren Sims organised a rock for charity concert at Up The Wall pub, in Knightstone Road, which included a raffle, auction and barbecue.

Makayla's mum Michelle said: "It was an amazing day, we raised £665 and had lots of help from businesses and were really pleased with the turn out. We had fabulous support from Up The Wall and Darren Sims and the whole atmosphere was fantastic."

To donate money, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpmakayla