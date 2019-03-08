Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fundraising total almost met for teen who uses robot to attend classes

PUBLISHED: 10:58 06 June 2019

Fundraiser for Makayla Nunn at Up The Wall pub in Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Fundraiser for Makayla Nunn at Up The Wall pub in Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Almost £4,000 has been raised to help an ill teenager receive an educational lifeline.

Fundraiser for Makayla Nunn at Up The Wall pub in Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFundraiser for Makayla Nunn at Up The Wall pub in Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A fundraiser was held for Makayla Nunn, who suffers from ME and hypermobility syndrome, which often leaves her too ill to attend school.

She will entering her final school year in September and Robbie, an AV1 robot which allows Makayla to hear and see her teacher when she is not in class, is due for its rental renewal.

Fundraiser Darren Sims organised a rock for charity concert at Up The Wall pub, in Knightstone Road, which included a raffle, auction and barbecue.

MORE: More than £2k needed to allow robot to attend school in place of ill student.

Fundraiser for Makayla Nunn at Up The Wall pub in Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFundraiser for Makayla Nunn at Up The Wall pub in Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Makayla's mum Michelle said: "It was an amazing day, we raised £665 and had lots of help from businesses and were really pleased with the turn out. We had fabulous support from Up The Wall and Darren Sims and the whole atmosphere was fantastic."

To donate money, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helpmakayla

Most Read

Weston man who tried to teach ‘girl’ to masturbate caught by police sting

North Somerset Courthouse.

Jail for Weston man who tried to make sexual contact with five-year-old girl

Bristol Crown Court.

Police appeal after injured man found at Birnbeck Pier

Birnbeck Pier. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Travellers pitch up on school field

Travellers at Herons Moor Acacemy's playing field last night (Wednesday). Picture: Herons Moor Academy Facebook

Most Read

Weston man who tried to teach ‘girl’ to masturbate caught by police sting

North Somerset Courthouse.

Jail for Weston man who tried to make sexual contact with five-year-old girl

Bristol Crown Court.

Police appeal after injured man found at Birnbeck Pier

Birnbeck Pier. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Travellers pitch up on school field

Travellers at Herons Moor Acacemy's playing field last night (Wednesday). Picture: Herons Moor Academy Facebook

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Plenty to cheer for Weston members

Weston Ladies celebrate reaching the third round of the County Rogers Cup

Taunton Deane produce a splashing display against Weston to record first win

Reece Trapani in action for Weston Vs Taunton in the West Water Polo League Division 1

Travellers pitch up on school field

Travellers at Herons Moor Acacemy's playing field last night (Wednesday). Picture: Herons Moor Academy Facebook

‘Outstanding’ Weston rehab centre staff showed ‘overwhelming passion’ for work – CQC

The team at Sefton Park rehabilitation centre who have received an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

International chain to vacate High Street

Toni & Guy in High Street is closing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists