Fundraiser’s bid to set up after-school club for children with autism

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 March 2020

Rachel Ferris, Ben Egryn Nicholas, Jamie Ferris and Jen Shute from the NAS.

Rachel Ferris, Ben Egryn Nicholas, Jamie Ferris and Jen Shute from the NAS.

A 30-year-old man with Asperger syndrome is hoping to set up more support groups in the area to help people on the autism spectrum.

Ben Egryn Nicholas started working with the National Autistic Society (NAS) nine years ago, and he is now branch chairman for the North Somerset group.

He has been facing his fears about public speaking to raise awareness of the charity, while raising thousands of pounds for the cause in sponsored events.

He said: “People with autism and Asperger’s often have social problems such as anxiety and empathy.

“I want to set up more groups to help people in the area.”

Ben is taking on the Bristol Nightrider challenge in June to raise money for a new after-school group for children under eight.

To find out about the group, email northsomerset@nas.org.uk – to sponsor Ben, log on to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NorthSomersetNAS

